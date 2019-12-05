The Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is once again hoping to spread Christmas cheer to area residents during the holidays, to offer them a hand -up, Sheriff Steve Cox said.

“Our goal is to help kind-hearted people with a hand up, show that good things happen to good people, and share our love and friendship with many,” Cox said.

The program was started in 2011 to “help those who are having a very difficult time in their life from uncontrollable situations.”

The ability to reach out to ara residnets has allowed for many meaningful connections, Cox said.

“In the past, we have helped and became friends with some very amazing people. We have helped people smile and laugh who were on their death bed, we have brought joy and tears to children, helped seniors who were suffering from illnesses and did not have the ability to keep warm and were too proud to ask for anything,” Cox said. “ In doing so, all of our staff have learned a great deal about life and the good people we work for. I have even seen many tears from the eyes of all of us at the LCSO from the joy they have witnessed.”

The LCSO is seeking support for this program those wishing to contribute can send a check or money order to the LCSO, 901 Webster Street, Chillicothe, MO 64601 with attention to Sheriff Cox or Captain Sindy Thomas. If possible, please include a return name and address.

For more information, call Steve or Sindy at 660-646-0515.