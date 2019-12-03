Dec. 2 police reports include an investigation of peace disturbance at CMS.

Press release for Dec. 2, 2019

6:53 a.m., Domestic Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Polk Street. Determined to be verbal, no arrests were made. Subject left residence.

8:05 a.m., Officer assisted the Juvenile Authorities with transporting subject from Kirksville to Juvenile Court in Chillicothe and return trip.

8:09 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 500 block of Washington Street. False alarm.

9:43 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Locust Street on an investigation.

10:06 a.m., Subject in the police department with questions on child custody. Officer explained options to the subject.

10:35 a.m., Possible disturbance in the 800 block of State Street reference child custody. Officers located no disturbance occurring.

11:29 a.m., Subjects in the police department to report possible child abuse. Report was taken and investigation continuing.

11:49 a.m., School Resource Officer performed a well-being check in the 900 block of Webster Street.

3:00 p.m., Chillicothe Police Department School Resource Officer began an investigation surrounding peace disturbance during a school function at the Chillicothe Middle School. It was reported that a parent seated in the crowd was cursing and using profanity about one of the athletes. The subject was asked to leave, but continued on with a profanity filled tirade towards others seated in the field house, before leaving. This parent was later located and issued a citation for disorderly conduct. Additionally, this parent is prohibited from attending school functions until a total review can be completed by the school administration.

3:26 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 1300 block of Dorney Drive.

6:52 p.m., Subjects at the police department to speak with officers about a property exchange. No report.

8:44 p.m., Possible disturbance in the 100 block of Crescent Drive. Determined to be argument over property. Determined a civil issue. No report

8:56 p.m., School Resource Officer out in the 1400 block of Clay Street on the continuing investigation.

11:30 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Determined as a false alarm.

On Dec. 2, the Chillicothe Police received 99 calls for service.