Anyone interested in getting gifts still this season may do so Friday. Call 646-0010 for more information.

This week volunteers from 55&Go Joy Toys project hosted a three-day distribution event for area families in need of assistance with Christmas gifts. The project began in 1984 and has helped thousands of children and families over the years. Featured in the photo is long-time volunteers, Arolene Crowe who is 99 years and 10 months old, she said she began volunteering more than 25 years ago and enjoys the annual event.

Volunteers collect donations year-round, then work to make sure they are in good shape and in working order, before the annual distribution days. Parents or grandparents are allowed to pick from an array of donated gifts like bikes, books, puzzles, games, dolls and more. Donations are accepted year-round.



