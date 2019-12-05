Press release for Dec. 4. 2019

4:29 a.m., Noise complaint in the 300 block of Wise Street. Using tools of some type. Contact made with subject and agreed to cease and not do it anymore.

7:41 a.m., Officer out at Bishop Hogan School on a public relations detail.

10:08 a.m., Subject in the police department with questions on eviction process. Officer spoke with subject.

10:50 a.m., Officers took a report of a Chillicothe citizen receiving a fraud scam check in the mail.

11:35 a.m., Resident in the 1100 block of Fairway Drive reports that garage was entered and a long gun stolen from a vehicle that was parked in the garage. This occurred overnight.

11:54 a.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 1100 block of Olive Street. Officers unable to contact subject.

12:12 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Locust Street reference an investigation.

12:18 p.m., Officer out at business in the 700 block of Elm Street in reference a subject leaving without paying for fuel. Information on suspect obtained and report taken.

12:38 p.m., Report of a dog bite taken that occurred in the 300 block of E. Bridge Street. Dog owner contacted and information to the County Health Center.

12:52 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 1200 block of Clay Street. Subject determined to be out with a friend.

1:08 p.m., Loud music complaint in the 300 block of Wise Street. Subject contacted and agreed to turn music down.

1:23 p.m., Officer at police for three court-ordered fingerprinting details.

2:37 p.m., Parking complaint in the 1300 block of Cooper Street. Vehicle was gone on officer’s arrival.

2:37 p.m., Officer at the police department at the request of subject to view some possible illegal documents. No report.

2:43 p.m., Parking complaint on Dickinson Street near Dewey School. School resource officer handled.

3:20 p.m., Report from subject of possible fire at rear of business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers unable to locate a fire.

3:53 p.m., Officer attempting paper service at residence in the 1400 block of Clay Street. Negative contact.

4:53 p.m., Officer took control of a small puppy at Danner Park. Puppy released to Animal Control.

5:08 p.m., Officer out for traffic control in area of Calhoun and Elm Streets. People driving around barricades that are in place for downtown event.

5:29 p.m., Officer out for event at Silver Moon Plaza. Traffic control.

5:42 p.m., Report of strange odor in the area of Verelle Peniston School. Officer checked area and negative findings on strong odor.

6:09 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with traffic control for a propane tank on fire in the 1400 block of Clay Street.

6:53 p.m., Report of vehicle backing into a cart collecting mule at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. No injuries and minor damage. information exchanged by involved parties.

7:50 p.m., Officer out at business in the 600 block of W. Business highway 36 reference a follow-up investigation.

10:10 p.m., Report of road blocked at Walnut and Ann Streets. Vehicle moved from roadway.

10:17 p.m., Subject at police department reference questions on subject failing to fulfill contracted construction on home. Subject advised of options.

On Dec. 4, the Chillicothe Police received 91 calls for service.