Heritage Bank of the Ozarks brought together junior and senior 4-H and FFA members from Laclede and Camden counties for a one-day leadership event. The Youth Leadership Day took place December 3, 2019 at the Agriculture Legacy Center on the Laclede County Fair grounds.

Forty-six youth, post secondary students and adults gathered with the focus of building our local leaders of tomorrow.

Sam Lower, Heritage Bank of the Ozarks, Business Development Officer said, “The goal with our Youth Leadership Day was to give these students ideas and tools to use as they make a plan to further their education and then hopefully return to our local communities and become future leaders.”

Kim Light, Heritage Bank of the Ozarks, President & Senior Credit Officer, said “We are committed to supporting our local farmers and particularly our area young people who are seeking careers in agriculture. We are very excited to have the opportunity to support this leadership program for our area 4-H and FFA members. These are the young people that will be returning to our communities and making our future bright.”

Jeff Knight, State Representative from the 129th District, spoke to the group about the importance of getting involved in leadership through politics and the role policy plays in agriculture. Jared Carr, Lebanon Mayor and Carmeco Inc., CFO, led the youth on a tour of Carmeco and shared insights into running a local business and leading our community.

Representatives from Ozarks Technical College, College of the Ozarks, Missouri State University and University of Missouri spoke on post-secondary education options and led youth in a hands-on problem solving activity centered around, “What problems in my community can I help solved with good leadership?”

Heritage Bank of the Ozarks understands the importance of agriculture in our local economy and looks forward to continuing to help young people understand how local individuals can become leaders and make a difference in our community.