Subjects were charged with 12 felonies.

Two subjects from the state of Minnesota have been arrested in Chillicothe for felony drug possession and multiple counts of felony forgery. According to a press release from Sgt. Jeremy Stephens with the Chillicothe police Department (CPD) on Nov. 2, the CPD received a report of an individual cashing two fraudulent checks totaling over $3,000 at a local business.

Then at 7:51 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 5, the same individual returned to the business and attempted to cash a third fraudulent check for over $1,000.

“However, this time, an alert employee recognized the individual and his check-cashing scheme and alerted management who in turn alerted police,” Stephens said. “As officers arrived at the business, the individual resisted arrest by fleeing from officers on foot to an awaiting getaway vehicle and a second suspect who was driving the vehicle.”

Stephens reports that with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and a resident of Chillicothe both subjects were taken into custody.

The subjects were identified as Jeremy Danielson and Drew Miller, both from the state of Minnesota. Danielson had active felony warrants out of the State of Iowa and Minnesota for charges relating to passing fraudulent checks. Both are convicted felons. In the suspect’s vehicle, officers located 19 fraudulent checks totaling more than $14,400, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as evidence of criminal activity in other jurisdictions.

As a result, Danielson and Miller were transported to the police department, processed, and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Online court records show that both Miller ad Danielson were charged on Dec. 6 with felony possession of a controlled substance, besides 35 grams or less of marijuana and 11 counts of felony forgery.

“The Chillicothe Police Department is now working with numerous outside law enforcement agencies regarding the criminal activity conducted by Danielson and Miller in their cities,” Stephens said.