According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) an accident on U.S. Highway 69, six miles north of Cameron lead to moderate injuries for a man involved.

At about 11:35 a.m., on Dec. 5, Allen E. Reed, 62, Cameron, was driving a 1988 Ford north on U.S. Highway 69 when he slowed to make a left-hand turn and was hit from behind by a 2004 Chevy 1500 driven by Jeannie A. Little, 44, Trenton. Upon impact, Reed’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top. Reed was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

According to the report Little was wearing a seat belt and it is undetermined if Reed had a seatbelt on.