Press release for Dec. 5, 2019

1:31 a.m., Officer checked on subject at a business in the 600 block of Calhoun Street. Subject getting can of soda.

2:32 a.m., Barking dog complaint in the 1600 block of Bryan Street. Owner contacted and took care of complaint.

11:38 a.m., Report of vehicle stolen from the 1500 block of Webster Street. Gold Toyota Tundra. Taken during night. Investigation continuing.

4:10 p.m., Officer out at area of Wise and Herriman on investigation.

4:22 p.m., Report of a disturbance in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. One of the parties was already gone upon officers arrival. No report at this time.

6:32 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at Calhoun and Washington Streets.

7:26 p.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle parked on 1900 block of Litton Road. Vehicle was gone on officers arrival.

7:29 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street in reference a civil issue over tenancy. No report.

7:37 p.m., Report of possible fight in a residence in the 400 block of Webster Street. Officers contacted residents and no fight occurred.

7:51 p.m., Officers called to 1200 block of N. Washington reference attempted check fraud. Two suspects apprehended, processed and transferred to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

7:53 p.m., Request to check well-being of a dog in the 200 block of Williams. Dog looking malnourished due to recently having puppies and from damaging its fur when escaping from its kennel. Information will be provided to Animal Control for further checking. No report at this time.

8:11 p.m., Officer spoke with subject on the phone in reference a civil issue of ownership of an item that had been given to the tenant of the residence. Options explained to the resident.

8:44 p.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of N. Washington reference continuing investigation.

9:12 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Hillcrest on a continuing investigation.

10:17 p.m., Officers transported two subjects to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail for a 24-hour hold/in lieu of charges.

10:46 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 2800 block of Grand Avenue. Premises checked by officers.

On Dec. 5, the Chillicothe Police Department received 77 calls for service.