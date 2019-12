Effective this week, the Constitution-Tribune will now be published on Wednesdays and Saturdays, due to changes at the printing plant in Columbia. Please find the most up-to-date news and sports coverage online at www.chillicothenews.com and on our Facebook page. The staff at the C-T remain dedicated to bringing you local news and sports coverage every day of the week. Office hours will remain the same, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.