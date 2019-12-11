After an hour-long city Council Workshop on Monday and previous discussions, the Chillicothe City Council voted 5-0 to allow the city to self-insure health coverage for its 75 employees. A move, that City Administrator Darrin Chappell says will save the city money.

“With the rising costs of health insurance something has to be done, or we will get to the point where we do not have the funds to pay health coverage without cutting back on necessary services for the city to function,” Chappell said.

Chappell, Mayor Theresa Kelly and City Auditor Hannah Fletcher have spent numerous hours over the last few weeks working to find affordable health coverage for city employees, at a rate that would be affordable for both the employees and for the city. At the Nov. 12 council meeting, Chappell told the council the city received a bid for the current health coverage and it had a 48 percent increase to $625000. Other plans were bid at more than $100000 over the current price. On Monday, Chappell said by self-insuring they city’s cost for benefits for employees would be $457, 207.

“This is not only a savings for the city now and for years to come, but also for employees,” Chappell said.

Currently, employees have $5000 deductible, which the city pays $2000. Employees also have a max out-of-pocket expense of $11,850, which includes a prescription deductible. The plan, which goes into effect Jan. 1 has a $1500 deductible with $1000 co-insurance and a ma out-of-pocket for an individual of $2500 and $5000 for a family.

The city is also taking on a higher deductible, but Chappell feels the stopgap loss of $0000 per employee and aggregate stop-gap loss of $500,000 has the city a in a place to save money, long-term.

“Sure we will have a year, at some point where we may see that,” he said.”But the potential to continue to save money is also very real.”

Other area businesses use the same health insurance model for coverage for their employees and have seen significant savings.