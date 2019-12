Independence Police continue to investigate a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the shooting at the 11500 block of U.S. 24, between Forest and Sterling avenues, and found one person with a gunshot wound. Two other people at the scene were taken into custody, but no charges have been filed. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call IPD at 816-325-7300.

– Examiner staff