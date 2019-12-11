A stolen car was recovered in three minutes on Dec. 10.

Press release for Dec. 10, 2019

7:30 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Webster Street reference possible theft.

8:32 a.m., Officer spoke on phone to subject in reference to a hit and run vehicle crash on a parking lot in the 500 block of N. Washington Street that occurred yesterday.

10:53 a.m., Subject in the police department with questions on how to get assistance for subject with abusing alcohol. Officers explained the court assistance program.

11:16 a.m., Officer out at a location on 10th Street reference a continuing investigation.

11:37 a.m., Officers responded to an address in the 100 block of E. Jackson Street reference a child at that location that had missed their bus pick-up for preschool. The babysitter was contacted and information will be forwarded to Children’s Services.

12:31 p.m., Officers at the police department to obtain statements from subjects in reference to a continuing investigation.

1:21 p.m., Subject in the police department wanting to speak with an officer. Officer spoke with them.

1:41 p.m., Officers responded to 1100 block of Grandview Avenue in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result, both parties agreed to separate and no arrests were made.

2:31 p.m., Officers checking on well-being of subject who had left the premises while at an appointment in the 400 block of Youssef Drive. The subject was located and found to be okay.

3:00 p.m., Parking complaint in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. Handled by School Resource Officer.

3:26 p.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Fairchild Street on an investigation.

3:36 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist near Washington and Ann Streets. Vehicle broken down and causing traffic backup. Vehicle was moved and roadway cleared.

4:17 p.m., Officers at the police department investigating a report of possible child abuse. Investigation continuing.

4:23 p.m., Report of possible harassment of students while on School Bus. School Resource Officer notified and will contact the complainant.

5:54 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and 3rd Street for a two-vehicle accident. Upon officers’ arrival it was determined there were no injuries. Officers investigated and found a vehicle was traveling northbound on Washington Street when they disobeyed a red signal light and collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Due to moderate damage, both vehicles were towed from the scene by Chillicothe Truck Repair and Towing.

7:17 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of St. Louis Street reference a possible fire on a cookstove. Determined to have been something on a burner. No fire found.

9:24 p.m., Chillicothe Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 200 block of N. Washington Street. The vehicle, a 2012 Lincoln SUV was taken from a convenience store and headed north on U.S highway 65. Officers began an immediate search for the vehicle and as an officer was northbound in the 2600 block of N. Washington, he observed a vehicle matching the description, at the fuel pumps of the convenience store at that location. The officer made contact with the subject, who was attempting to fuel the vehicle. The subject, a 39-year-old Chillicothe resident, was arrested for the vehicle theft and found in unlawful possession of “Brass Knuckles”, possession of methamphetamine and was fraudulently using a credit device of the vehicle’s owner to attempt to obtain fuel for the vehicle. The subject was also taken into custody on a State of Missouri. Probation/Parole violation warrant. Approximately three minutes passed from the time of the initial reported theft of the vehicle, until the time of recovery by the officer. The investigation leads to three recent cases of reported vehicle thefts within Chillicothe. The suspect was transferred to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of the filing of charges.

10:24 p.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Webster Street on an investigation.

11:55 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers notified of false alarm while en route.

On Dec. 10, the Chillicothe Police Department received 88 calls for service.

Press release for Dec. 9, 2019

12:47 a.m., Officer and Emergency Services responded to an address in the 300 block of W. Business Highway 36 in reference two subjects with medical issues. Subjects were spoken with and no transports for treatment needed. No report taken.

4:24 a.m., Report of a dog running loose in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers unable to locate.

9:14 a.m., Officer spoke on the phone to a subject that was having issues with a relative. determined as a civil issue.

9:14 a.m., Officers out in the 1200 block of Broadway Street to speak with subject believing that they were possibly the subject of illegal activity. Upon discussion, no report was taken.

11:12 a.m., Officer at the police department for fingerprinting detail.

12:25 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent driver southbound on Washington Street and Hwy. 190. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

2:28 p.m., Officer attempted paper service in the 400 block of Webster Street. Negative contact on subject.

6:05 p.m., Officers performed a motorist assist in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

7:06 p.m., Officers spoke with subject about criminal activity in the 1400 block of Trenton Road. investigation to continue.

7:08 p.m., Report of possible intoxicated driver on South U.S. Highway 65 headed toward Chillicothe. Officers watched for the vehicle. Unable to locate.

8:23 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 200 block of Samuel Street on a continuing investigation.

8:47 p.m., Officers and Emergency Services responded to a reported possible gas leak in the 300 block of Hillcrest Street. Unable to locate any leak. Empire Gas was notified to further investigate.

On Dec. 9, the Chillicothe Police Department received 90 calls for service.