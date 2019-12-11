GRTS students get onovoled in SkillsUSA.

Your very own Grand River Technical School (GRTS) students have been actively involved in SkillsUSA, which is an organization that offers many different contests for the 17 programs at the GRTS. These contests allowed students to show off the skills they learned in their programs. These students went to two SkillsUSA leadership events so far this year.

On Nov. 8 students traveled to St. Joesph for the District Leadership Conference and again on Nov. 26, when they attended a Leadership Conference put on by the GRTS SkillsUSA officers. These events gave students the chance to earn their Leadership certificates and pins. As the SkillsUSA reporter at GRTS, it is my hope that after these events there is an even a higher number of participants in future SkillsUSA events.

Katie Basham is the SkillsUSA reporter at Grand River Technical School.