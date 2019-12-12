The department can hire two more officers and can promote one current officer to detective.

Earlier this week the Chillicothe City Council voted 5-0 to allow Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples to work with City Administrator Darrin Chappell to hire two new police officers by Spring 2020.

Plans are to begin the search for one officer, with hopes of having them hired by the end of the year, Chappell said. Once that officer has completed training they plan to hie another full;-time officer around April 2020. The two new hires will be included in the 2020 budget. While hiring new officers was not planned for the 2019 budget year, Chappell said that with increased calls and complexity of cases, the additional hires are needed.

The council also approved a new detective position. Maples noted the new detective would be promoted from within and that would happen after the two new officers had been hired and trained.



One detective will focus on drug and property crimes and the other will focus on domestic violence and child abuse cases.