Julietta Keller has been selected to the Missouri All-State Band.

Julietta Keller, a sophomore at Chillicothe High School, has been selected to the Missouri All-State Band. On Dec. 7, over 1,400 students from across Missouri met at Hickman High School in Columbia to audition for the honor of participating in the top honor band in the state. Only 105 students are accepted into this elite ensemble. The band will rehearse and perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference held Jan. 22-25, at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Lake of the Ozarks.

The conductor and clinician for the 2019-2020 Missouri All-State Band Dr. Kevin Sedatole. Dr. Sedatole serves as director of bands, professor of music and chair of the conducting area at the Michigan State University College of Music. At MSU, Professor Sedatole serves as administrator of the entire band program totaling over 700 students that includes the Wind Symphony, Symphony Band, Concert Band, Chamber Winds, Campus Bands, Spartan Marching Band and Spartan Brass. He also guides the graduate wind-conducting program at MSU. The 2019-2020 Missouri All-State Band will be performing the following program: Nobles of the Mystic Shrine by John Phillip Sousa edited by Fennell; Danse Diabolique by Joseph Hellmesberger transcribed by Takahashi; and Shenandoah by Omar Thomas’ Symphony No. 2 movement III by Frank Ticheli.

The performance of the Missouri All-State Band will be at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 25, in the Grand Salon of Lake of the Ozark's Tan-Tar-A Resort.

Keller is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney and Kari Keller.