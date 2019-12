According to an online crash report from MSHP 55-year-old Robert G. Blozvich, Spickard, was injured after he lost control of the 2001 Mustang he was driving and hit a telephone pole at about 5 p.m., on Dec. 11 on route C inside the Spickard city limits.

He was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment, according to the report.