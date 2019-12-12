Reports include a subject arrested outside HMC on a Saline County warrant.

Press release for Dec. 11, 2019

12:50 a.m., Noise complaint in the 10 block of 11th Street. Officer checked the area with negative findings of ongoing noise.

3:16 a.m., Report of someone knocking on door in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue and then running. A subject was observed walking near Third and Southwest Drive and was contacted and identified. Denied it was him. No report.

4:16 a.m., Officer was out at the police department firing range, Checking premises.

7:51 a.m., Residential alarm in the 500 block of Elmdale Road. Premises were checked and okay.

8:05 a.m., Officers checked residence near Samuel and Smith Streets. Open door on residence. Nothing and no one located.

9:29 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street for public relations event.

10:04 a.m., Officer assisted another agency by checking a residence for a vehicle. Vehicle not observed at the location and the agency notified.

10:23 a.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the 600 block of W. Business 36 Highway.

10:23 a.m., Officer at police department for meeting with an officer from another agency.

10:28 a.m., Officer at the police department for a fingerprinting detail.

11:00 a.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of Green Street checking on young subject that had called the police department, stating they were home alone. Officers checked the location and a parent was present.

11:00 a.m., Officers checking report of suspicious person in the area of May Dog Park. The subject was okay.

11:02 a.m., Officer out in the 900 block of N. Washington on an investigation.

11:08 a.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street on investigation.

11:54 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up recovered property.

12:41 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:05 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at Washington and Webster Streets.

1:14 p.m., Officer out in 1300 block of Webster on investigation.

1:51 p.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street on investigation.

2:14 p.m., Officer responded to the 200 block of Gale Street in reference to a possible disturbance. No disturbance located and no report.

2:20 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with an officer on Civil issue.

6:56 p.m., Officers reported to Hedrick Medical Center in reference a suspicious person outside the building. Officers made contact with the subject and found that the subject was wanted on a Saline County warrant. Subject was transported to the police department and later released to a Saline County Deputy.

7:47 p.m., Report of shoplifter at business in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers contacted the suspect and the business and report was deemed as unfounded.

8”08 p.m., Officer checking well-being of subject in the 1500 block of Springhill Street. Everything okay.

9:24 p.m., Officers reported to the 400 block of Elm Street for a reported assault. On arrival and investigation, no assault was found to have occurred, the incident determined to be peace disturbance. Information received and report taken.

10:22 p.m., Officer assisted another agency officer on a traffic stop at Mitchell Avenue and U.S. Highway 36.

10:41 p.m., Officer assisted another agency Officer on a traffic stop at Mitchell Avenue and U.S. Highway 36.

On Dec. 11, the Chillicothe Police Department received 111 calls for service.