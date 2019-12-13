The CPD is seeking tips on crimes committed on Dec. 12.

On Dec. 12, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) started their day by taking several reports in reference to someone getting into unlocked vehicles, breaking into vehicles, and spray painting vehicles that were parked along the street.

Some of the vehicles had wallets and cards stolen, which were later located away from the residences and vehicles. Officers have talked to several people, continuing the investigation, and have a couple of leads and possible video surveillance.

These crimes occurred in the 1000 block of Cooper Street, 1400 block of Calhoun Street, 1200 block of Jackson Street, 100 block of Clay Street, 900 block of Third Street, and the 500 block of Samuel Street.

The CPD is asking anyone with security footage, or with any tips or information on this crime to please contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121. Anonymous tips on can also be submitted through the CPD webpage chillicothepolice.org, or email jmaples@chillimopd.org or chays@chillimopd.org.