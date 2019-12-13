A deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recently stopped a vehicle that was going 82 mph in a 65 mph zone near Wheeling.

“The younger male driver was found to have very concentrated THC, commonly referred to as "Dab" in the vehicle,” Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release. “The driver is on probation for a serious drug crime and the probation officer has since notified us they are filing to revoke the probation status.”

Evidence is being submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for examination, then a report will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

A speeding citation was issued to the driver.