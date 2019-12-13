Press release for Dec. 12, 2019

7:07 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Ryan Lane for a car and school bus accident. The bus was eastbound on Ryan Lane, going to turn left onto Washington and a passenger vehicle was southbound on Washington Street. Chillicothe EMS were called to the scene for extrication due to the passenger in the striking vehicle being trapped within the wrecked car. No injuries were sustained by any party involved. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the driver of the vehicle that was southbound on Washington was cited for disobeying a red traffic signal.

7:50 a.m., CPD requesting community assistance. On Dec. 12, Officers started their day by taking several reports in reference to someone getting into unlocked vehicles, breaking into vehicles, and spray painting vehicles that were parked along the street. Some of the vehicles had wallets and cards stolen, but were later located away from the residences and vehicles. Officers have talked to several people, continuing the investigation, and have a couple of leads and possible video surveillance. These crimes occurred in the 1000 block of Cooper Street, 1400 block of Calhoun Street, 1200 block of Jackson Street, 100 block of Clay Street, 900 block of Third Street, and the 500 block of Samuel Street. If you have any security footage, have any tips or information on these crimes and you are willing to assist in this investigation, please contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121, anonymous tips on our webpage chillicothepolice.org, or email jmaples@chillimopd.org or chays@chillimopd.org. Thank you for your assistance and partnership

11:10 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street, regarding a motor vehicle collision. Officers determined a southbound pickup made an improper lane change causing a southbound van to avoid a collision with the pickup and then hitting a curb. No injuries were reported and the van was towed from the scene due to damage.

11:15 a.m., Officer performed traffic control in the area of Bryan and Walnut Street for a downed power line. The line was removed from the roadway.

12:27 p.m., Report of a violation of a protection order in the 1500 block of Walnut Street. .Was not protection order, only notice of pending hearing.

12:42 p.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Webster Street to return property.

12:53 p.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Dickinson on an investigation.

1:45 p.m., Officer spoke with subject on the phone in reference to a civil issue.

2:36 p.m., Officer out at Chillicothe High School reference an investigation.

3:45 p.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Dickinson Street on an investigation.

4:28 p.m., Officer spoke to subject on the phone in reference a civil issue.

4:37 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Polk Street reference an investigation.

5:03 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Peacher Street in reference to a vehicle backing into a parked car. No injuries were reported.

6:04 p.m., Officers reported to the 1100 block of Walnut Street in reference report of a stolen duffle bag. the bag was located and returner to the owner. no report.

6:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to speaking with subject reference a possibly stole wallet. no report at this time.

6:46 p.m., Officers assisted another agency in attempting to locate a vehicle that was being pursued by an officer. The vehicle was not located.

8:23 p.m., Officer made a traffic stop in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street for defective lighting and knowledge that the driver does not possess a valid driver license. On contact, the subject refused to exit the vehicle after being told to do so. Officers forcibly removed the subject after having to break the window of the driver’s door and took the subject into custody.. Livingston County deputy and K-9 assisted at the scene and narcotics, paraphernalia and a firearm that was reported as stolen in Carroll County were recovered in the vehicle. The subject was transported to the police department, processed and transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of charges for drug possession, weapon possession and driving charge along with resisting arrest. A female relative of the driver arrived at the scene at the time of arrest and created a loud and profane disturbance which culminated in their arrest for disorderly conduct. They were transported to the police department, processed and released with a citation.

11:46 p.m., Officers performed a prisoner transport to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail. On Dec. 12, the Chillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.