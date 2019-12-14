After quitting job after job, Kelley McMillen finally found work he didn’t dread.

McMillen has autism and struggles with feeling overly anxious in a busy or crowded setting. After becoming an in-home assistant for the Services for Independent Living, he was relieved to discover work that challenged him and made him feel comfortable.

His first introduction to the center was at a social event called Kids in the Kitchen.

“It helps for people with disabilities to build their social circle and have a friend to hang out with,” McMillen said. “It makes them feel like they matter in this world.”

Services for Independent Living acts as a “one-stop-shop” for people with disabilities striving to live independently, according to Mark Ohrenberg community services and youth advocate. The Center offers transportation, in-home services such as cooking and cleaning, medical equipment, peer group support and more for people with mental or physical disability.

It is one of several social service organizations supported by Heart of Missouri United Way, which raises money and supports volunteer networks to aid social service organizations. This year, United Way contributed $70,233 to Services for Independent Living’s budget of $3 million.

The United Way helps with funding for basic needs, personal safety services and coordination with other service agencies. Donors to United Way can designate their contribution directly to the agency or to fund all programs supported by the donations.

At Services for Independent Living, more than 50 percent of the staff members are individuals with disabilities.

McMillen began working as an in-home assistant last year. Before then, he was in-between work, without many friends and feeling depressed. McMillen struggles with sensory overload issues due to his autism, which in an overwhelming environment can make him feel overly anxious, panicked and even nauseated. This feeling alienated him from his colleagues as well as his peers. Eventually, his anxiety became so great that he became fearful going into work, and he quit.

Unemployed and worried about the prospects of another stressful job, McMillen was encouraged by his mother to go back to the Services for Independent Living to attend an assertiveness skills training day.

“I made some friends,” McMillen said. “I didn't have to feel ashamed of who I was. Even though I was still aware that yes, I have autism, but I can live with it. You know, be comfortable with who you are.”

Since that first meeting, McMillen has regularly gone to social and skill training events held by Services for Independent Living. Skill training meetings can include teaching people how to finance, set goals, access transportation or even disclose to an employer, if they choose, their disability. Unlike his previous work, McMillen feels comfortable with and accepted by his colleagues as well as the clients he assists, even making friends along the way.

“I like working with people, and it just felt good to not be so alone,” McMillen said.

Unite Night is one of the social gatherings that takes place twice a month. It’s also McMillen’s favorite event. People with and without disabilities meet up to eat pizza, play Wii and get to know one another. Creating comfortability and bond between people from all walks of life is a goal of the center. As a youth advocate, Ohrenberg coordinated the program McMillen attended as a boy. They reconnected when McMillen was looking for a job, and now see each other often at various events.

“I have seen his growth,” Ohrenberg said. “It’s beautiful to see how individuals support each other across disabilities. They don’t have to worry about stigmas. They can be who they are, and they grow as a team.”

Services for Independent Living has several opportunities for volunteer work. For programs like Kids in the Kitchen, volunteers help demonstrate and assist individuals in learning meal planning, cooking, and kitchen safety. The Center also offers internship opportunities.

“We would all come together and cook and just have fun with one another,” McMillen said.

McMillen graduated Moberly Area Community College and is considering becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. For now, he plans to keep working, learning and socializing at Services for Independent Living.