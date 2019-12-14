Borisenko will lead regional operations to deliver on conservation strategic priorities and performance measures.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Kevin Borisenko as the new regional administrator to lead regional operations in Central Region, including delivering on strategic priorities and performance measures for the region.

Borisenko will also oversee regional public resource management, private land, community conservation, regional planning, recreations use, infrastructure maintenance and repair, and regional business operations and compliance. The regional administrator also coordinates with other MDC branches, including protection, science, education, and communications.

“It’s an exciting time in the Missouri Department of Conservation,” said Borisenko. “I’m humbled to be part of an extraordinary team of individuals being asked to lead the MDC forward differently in the future.”

Borisenko started working for MDC as a seasonal employee at August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in 1991. He began working full-time for MDC in 1995 when the department developed a new unit in Geographic Information Systems. Over the last 25 years, he has worked in MDC’s Private Land Services, Wildlife, Resource Science, Administrative Services, and Information Technology divisions, as well as in planning and policy coordination in the Director’s Office.

Borisenko developed a Missouri River Model in response to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers management plan and co-authored both Missouri’s Conservation Atlas: A Guide to Exploring Your Conservation Lands, and A Missouri River of Many Uses: Policy and Flow Analysis. Over the course of his career, Borisenko has earned achievement awards in MDC’s Wildlife and Resource Science divisions, as well as the Organization of Wildlife Planners Merit Award. For the past year, in addition to his responsibilities as Private Land Services Division Chief, Borisenko has served on two teams working to design and implement organizational changes within MDC.

“These regional changes are part of the Department’s larger organizational roadmap for the future to build on the success we’ve had over the last 80 years in delivering on our conservation priorities and serving the citizens of Missouri,” says MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We also need to be able to adapt as quickly as the world is changing around us, including successfully tackling increasing natural-resource challenges and a decreasing connection to nature by people of all ages.”

MDC has eight regions across the state and each region will be led by a regional administrator. All eight regional administrators report directly the assistant deputy of resource management in Jefferson City to ensure regional operations also remain coordinated at the statewide level. Regional administrators will transition into their new role in December with the final organizational roadmap completed by July 1, 2020.