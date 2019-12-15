Columbia Public Schools will not be in session Monday, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark announced in an email Sunday evening.

Much of central Missouri, including Boone County, remains under a winter storm warning until midnight Monday.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches were reported by the National Weather Service as of Sunday evening. No decision has been made regarding whether classes will be held Tuesday.

The University of Missouri campus and UM System offices will delay opening until noon Monday.