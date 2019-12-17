Volunteers and donations are still being sought for the annual event,

The 5th annual Community Christmas Dinner will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., on Dec. 25 at Calvary Baptist Church. This meal and gathering started five years ago to serve as a way to bring community members who might not have another place to celebrate Christmas Day, to go for a meal and fellowship, or to simply offer a meal to those who will not have one. Delivery and take-outs are available.

The event would not be possible without volunteers and donations.

Call 660-707-1040, find the event on Facebook at Chillicothe, MO Community Christmas Dinner or email community Christmas@yahoo, com, for more information.