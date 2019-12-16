Harrisburg High School English teacher Lara Dieckmann has received National Council of Teachers of English High School Teacher of Excellence Award, according to a news release from the council.

The award recognizes and celebrates high school classroom teachers who demonstrate excellent practices and contributions to the classroom.

Dieckmann was recognized last month in Baltimore at the NCTE annual convention.

Dieckmann teaches sophomore English, dual credit composition, dual credit public speaking and contemporary literature. She is the English Language Arts Department chairwoman, a member of the Academic Advisory Cabinet and coach of the high school speech team.