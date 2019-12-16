Area reports include a fatality accident on Dec. 14.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) troopers have responded to several area accidents, including one fatal accident on Dec. 14.

Albert L. Hines, 46, Trenton, was arrested by troopers at 8:23 p.m., on Dec.13 in Grundy County for alleged misdemeanor DWI, speeding 5-10 mph over the posted speed limit and for not wearing a seatbelt. He was released from the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center after a 12-hour hold.

On Dec. 13, troopers also arrested Jessica L. Levell, 36, Purdin at 9:53 p.m., in Linn County for alleged possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Linn County Jail, according to online records.

Troopers arrested Selena A Mathews, 19, Meadville, at 6:41 p.m., on Dec. 14 in Dekalb County. She was charged with alleged DWI - first offense, speeding and for having no insurance. She was released from Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail after a 12-hour hold, according to the online report.

At 8:30 p.m., on Dec. 14, troopers responded to an accident on Route U, 12 miles west of Chillicothe, in Livingston County, according to online MSHP records. Christopher D. Adams, 20, Breckenridge, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 southbound on Route U when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, Adams then overcorrected causing the truck to go off the other side of the roadway, striking an embankment then overturning twice. The vehicle came to rest on the drivers side. According to the report neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Adams was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger, Trevor E. Adams, Breckenridge, received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to Truman Medical Center.

Dena M. Shiflett, 52, Brookfield, was involved in a one-vehicle accident at about 3:09 p.m., on Dec. 15 in Linn County on U.S. Highway 36 two miles southwest of Bucklin. According to the report the 2001 Ford F-250 she was driving went off the side of the roadway and overturned Shiflett received minor injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers also responded to an accident on Highway 5 in Linneus at Columbia Street at 8:50 a.m., on Dec. 16. According to the report Wanda L Hoskins, 87, Linneus, was backing out of a private driveway into the southbound lane of Highway 5 when she backed a 2016 Buick Regal into the path of a dump truck driven by 36-year-old Jesse L. Bowerman, Linneus.

Hoskins was not wearing a seatbelt and received moderate injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital, according to the report.