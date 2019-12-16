Police reports include several reports of slide-offs due to weather,

Press release for Dec. 15, 2019

12:15 a.m., Officers were called to a business in the 300 block of North Washington to an intoxicated individual disturbing customers. Officers were able to contact an appropriate ride for the individual.

10:22 a.m., Officers responded to a business intrusion alarm at a business in the 500 block of South Washington Street. The business was found to be secure.

11:33 a.m., Officer called to a dog at large in the 700 block of Walnut. No owner was able to be located for the animal and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

Officers responded to numerous calls of motor vehicle accidents and slide offs as a result of the conditions of the roadway. None of the accidents/slide offs resulted in any injuries.

Officers contacted numerous vehicle owners on emergency snow routes and advised the owners their vehicles needed to be moved off the roadway for road crews to clear the street as there emergency snow ordinance had been enacted.

11:46 p.m., Officers responded to another business intrusion alarm at a business in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. The business was found to be secure.

On Dec. 15, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service.

Press release for Dec. 14, 2019

12:16 a.m., Officers responded to a business intrusion alarm in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. The business was found to be secure.

12:58 a.m., Officers were called to a disturbance between individuals outside a business in the 600 block of Webster Street.

5:19 a.m., Officer spoke with subject regarding a dispute over work completed to a motor vehicle. Officer advised subject to seek a civil remedy.

8:46 a.m., Officer received a report of illegal parking in the 1100 block of Clay Street. Officer made contact with the owner and the issue was resolved.

11:30 a.m., Officer provided local funeral home with escort.

1:12 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of East Bridge Street to a report of suspicious persons. No suspicious persons were located.

2:30 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject regarding a protection order.

11:32 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of 1st and Walnut Street. No disturbance was located.

On Dec. 14, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 89 calls for service.

Press release for Dec. 13, 2019

7:48 a.m., Officer conducted a well-being check of a subject in the 400 block of Locust Street. The subject was found to be safe.

12:43 p.m., Officer received a report of property damage to a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Jackson Street.

2:00 p.m., Officer provided a local funeral home with an escort.

3:55 p.m., Officer received a report of a vehicle stolen from a business in the 300 block of South Washington Street. The vehicle was later recovered in Kansas City, Missouri. Investigation is continuing.

4:05 p.m., Officer received a report of property damage to a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Clay Street.

7:53 p.m., Officer conducted traffic stop on vehicle at Washington Street and Ryan Lane. Officer arrested driver for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and traffic charges. Subject was processed at the police department, cited, and released pending a future court appearance.

8:25 p.m., Subject contacted officer regarding question with court ordered custody paperwork. Officer advised subject to abide by the courts order.

On Dec. 13, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 87 calls for service.