Press release for Dec. 16, 2019

4:02 a.m., Call from resident in the 1000 block of Polk Street reporting subject going from door-to-door, talking out of her head. Subject was contacted and was left in the care of a relative. No report.

8:43 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

8:44 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

9:44 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

11:06 a.m., Officer out at residence in the 1400 block of Dorney for a complaint of dog barking. Officer spoke with resident.

11:52 a.m., Officer checking well-being of a child in the 1400 block of Burnam Road. The child found to be okay. The parent was in the back yard.

3:04 p.m., Officer picked up some lost property from the 1000 block of Graves Street.

3:04 p.m., Officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked on a business property in the 400 block of Madison Street. Vehicle not stolen. Property owners advised of options.

4:09 p.m., Officer assisted another agency in reference to a vehicle leaving without paying for fuel.

4:13 p.m., Officer provided back-up for a deputy that was checking the well-being of driver at U.S. Highway 65 and U.S. Highway 36 Junction. All okay.

8:04 p.m., Officer spoke with subject reference pressing charges on a subject.

9:01 p.m., Parking complaint at Fairchild and Dorney Drive. Officer checked vehicles and determined to be legally parked.

On Dec. 16, the Chillicothe Police Department received 77 calls for service.