Van Trust Real Estate will host a public forum 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Metropolitan Community College-Blue River, 20301 E. Missouri 78 in Independence, regarding the proposed Independence Commerce Center. The meeting will be in room EC 110.

The proposed industrial development – two buildings totaling 472,000 square feet on a 36 acre plat – would be between Little Blue Parkway and Jackson Drive north of R.D. Mize Road in the Little Blue Valley.

Van Trust's plan is a revision of what the Planning Commission voted down in October, as many nearby residents have voiced concerns or outright disapproval of the project. It plans to go back before the group next month to request rezoning.

– Examiner staff