The Tuesday night accident occurred on LIV 233.

A Chillicothe man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident on Dec. 17, according to an online report from the Missouri State highway Patrol (MSHP).

At about 7:13 p.m., on Dec. 17, John P. O’Malley, 30, Chillicothe, was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 south on LIV 233, one mile west of Chillicothe when he drove the vehicle through the intersection of CR 256 and off the south side of the road striking an embankment.

According to the report he was wearing a seatbelt but received minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.