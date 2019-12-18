Press release for Dec. 17, 2019

9:54 a.m., Officer with Juvenile transport to-and-from facility in Lee’s Summit.

11:49 a.m., Officers at business in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Dispute over fees assessed and service provided. Subject was gone on officer’s arrival. Left trespass notice on the subject’s voicemail.

2:22 p.m., Officers at business in the 300 block of N. Washington St., Possible scam. No report.

3:28 p.m., Officer recovered a cell phone that a subject had found in the street on 11th Street.

4:16 p.m., Officers out in the 10 block of S. Washington St. serving a probation/parole warrant on a subject. The subject was brought to the police department, processed and later transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:24 p.m.,Vehicle was stopped for traffic violation and the driver was issued two citations; one for failing to register with the Dept. of Revenue and one for no insurance.

4:32 p.m., Parking complaint in the 400 block of Grandview Street. The vehicle reported to be blocking mailboxes. No violations were observed by Officer on arrival to the area.

5:12 p.m., Prisoner transport to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

8:43 p.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation. .

11:12 p.m., Officer checked well-being of subject in the area of Second and Hickory. The subject okay, was obtaining an article from their vehicle.

On Dec. 17, the Chillicothe Police Department received 83 calls for service.