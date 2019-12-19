Reports include a man being arrested for sexual misconduct and other charges.

Press release for Dec. 18, 2019

6:32 a.m., Officer en route to Kansas City to process a recovered stolen truck from Chillicothe.

10:18 a.m., Officers out at a business in the 800 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

10:40 a.m., Officers checking traffic signals at U.S. Highway 65 and Coach K Road. Signal not working at all. MoDot was contacted to make repairs. The police department was notified at 12:36 p.m., that the signals were repaired.

12:59 p.m., School Resource Officer out at police department on an investigation.

1:02 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:12 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Business Highway 36 in reference to a male self-gratifying himself in public. This action brought the attention of the public. Officers made contact and investigated. Once the officers received evidence of this crime, they arrested a 31-year-old male of Bloomfield, IA., for sexual misconduct; exposing himself, placing a citizen in fear for her immediate safety. The male was processed and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

1:38 p.m., Parking complaint from the 700 block of Calhoun Street. Officer responded to the scene and called a tow truck for removal.

2:34 p.m., Officer out in the 300 block of S. Washington Street on a continuing investigation.

4:49 p.m., Officer performed a prisoner transport to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

5:11 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject about a civil issue on McCormick Street.

6:48 p.m., Request for a well-being check on a subject that had been in the 300 block of Dickinson Street. Officers unable to make contact at this time. The subject had left the area.

7:00 p.m., Contact was made with subject in the 300 block of Dickinson Street that had been the subject of previous request to check well-being. The subject was arrested on two Carroll County warrants, transported to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and then transferred to Carroll County authorities.

9:28 p.m., Report of illegal activity taking place at an establishment in the 600 block of Webster Street. Contact made with alleged suspects and nothing illegal found.

10:11 p.m., Call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of Polk Street. Determined to be a fight between juvenile brothers. One subject taken into juvenile custody and transported to the police department where Juvenile Authorities were notified. A report will be submitted in reference to domestic assault.

10:34 p.m., Complaint of noise occurring all evening at a residence in the 200 block of Jackson Street. Contact made and advised of complaint and to cease with noise that was disturbing the neighborhood.

12:00 a.m., Complaint from 10 block of 11th Street of beating and banging on cars. Officers made contact with the subjects and they agreed to stop for the night.

On Dec . 18, the Chillicothe Police received 71 calls for service.