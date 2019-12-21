Kansas City Police recovered 17 stolen guns, illegal drugs and other items in a bust Wednesday in Independence.

According to police, a group of KCPD detectives received a tip that a woman and two men were driving a stolen Ford Explorer and had stolen weapons. Working with Independence Police and U.S. Marshals, the detectives located and stopped the vehicle. Police did not say where.

Inside the Explorer they found 17 stolen guns, ranging from rifles to semi-automatic handguns, as well as two crossbows, along with methamphetamine, a stolen television, jewelry and other items.

The two men are being held without bond on federal parole violation warrants and will face felony charges, police said, while woman faces state charges for unlawful gun possession and drug possession.

– Examiner staff