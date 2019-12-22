Crews were on the scene for just over an hour and a half.

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 22.

According to a press release from CFD Lt. Rob Williams the fire department sent crews to a house fire at 1104 Third St., at 5:12 p.m., on Dec. 22.

Williams reported that Engine 1 and Ladder 2 responded and upon arrival the crew of Engine 1 noticed fire coming from windows on the front and side of the structure.

Crews extended two hand lines with foam to extinguish the fire inside and the siding burning on the outside,” Williams said, “Fire damage was contained to the room of origin and the exterior siding of the structure. CFD used approximately 1500 gallons of water/foam to extinguish the fire.”

A fire investigator with the department determined the origin of the fire was located in the main fire room, near a space heater.

Crews cleared the scene at 6:35 p.m.