At the December 19th Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors, the District passed in a 2-1 vote, the 2020 Budget and also, in a 2-1 vote, a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The highlights of these items included:

1) Providing Disability Insurance – a benefit not previously carried by the District

2) A four percent (4%) raise for firefighters

3) Hiring of an additional firefighter

4) Provisions to keep Station #3 open full time

Fire Station #3 on Spruce Ln in Shawnee Bend was staffed with two firefighters in 2016. However, due to budgeting constraints, the Station would close when manpower levels would not permit that station to be open. The station was open an average 70-75% of the time. For 2020, the District was able to afford hiring an additional firefighter and assigning the float positions in a manner that will ensure the station remains open.

Minimum manning for the District has been increased to five (5) firefighters per shift, which means there will be some days that Station #3 will only have two firefighters on duty, but the Station will remain open.

The District will be hiring five firefighters total in the early part of 2020 which includes filling existing vacancies and Station #3 will be open full time once those firefighters are trained and assigned.

By passing the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the District entered in to a new three (3) year agreement that replaces the existing document which was passed in 2013. The firefighters have been working under the evergreen clause of that agreement for six (6) years. The District is proud of the work our members have done to move forward and ensure the best possible service for our residents and businesses.

For additional information, please contact Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant 573-374-4411 (office) 573-280-9994 (cel) jlaplant@sbfpd.org