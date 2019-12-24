This is the No. 1 Local News Story for 2019.

OUT TO BID

In early 2019 the new Kirksville Aquatic Center plans were put out to bid, following several months of discussions, surveys and community meetings to determine what features were most important to include in the new facility.

Funded by a half-cent parks and recreation sales tax passed by local voters, the plan would renovate parts of the existing aquatic center and also construct new and additional features to expand the city’s aquatics offerings.

The initial plan was for the center to be offline in 2019 and reopen in May 2020.

BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD

In June, plans changed. Bids came back for the new center in excess of $9 million in construction costs alone, well above the $6.5 million the city had budgeted for construction.

Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber said staff was “devastated” upon learning the bid numbers.

Had the city elected to go forth with one of those bids, all funds from the parks and rec sales tax would be exhausted, meaning no other parks or programming improvements would be pursued.

Instead, the city and SFS Architecture (the project consulting and design firm) went back to work, finding ways to make substantial changes to the plan to reduce the cost, but preserve amenities. The roof structure was redesigned, some lighting was eliminated or changed and the design of the pools was altered. Additionally, the configuration of water slides and pool mechanical systems all underwent revisions. For example, instead of the slides emptying into the pool itself, using a “runout” setup would lead to significant savings.

The new project was put out to bid and city staff waited, hoping for better news.

A SOLUTION

The new bids were opened in November and, while still over budget, were doable for the city.

The low bid was $7.78 million from Irvinbilt Constructors in Chillicothe, Mo.

In order to fund the project – and avoid cutting amenities like water slides to fit under the budget as designed – the Kirksville City Council approved $625,000 in support from the city’s general fund, and $175,000 from the capital improvement sales tax.

The bid was accepted, project approved and work has begun. A new Kirksville Aquatic Center will open in May 2021.