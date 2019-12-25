Staunch Democratic resistance, and an unexpected procedural hiccup, derailed the Missouri GOP's plan to repeal voter-approved changes to the redistricting process during the 2019 legislative session.

On the eve of the 2020 session, however, Republicans say they have no intention of letting history repeat. Putting redistricting back on the ballot in 2020 is a top priority for GOP legislative leaders when they return to the statehouse on Jan. 8.

"I think it's safe to say we will move on it very quickly," said House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield.

Proponents of the 2018 changes — which were approved by 62 percent of voters as a constitutional amendment dubbed "Clean Missouri" — say Republicans will face stiff opposition if they move ahead with their plans.

"You're going to see a lot of push back from the voters, who will make it clear that we said what we meant. We outlawed gerrymandering. We aren't going to sit by and let the legislature undo the will of the voters," said Sean Nicholson, who helped lead the Clean Missouri campaign in 2018.

Anti-gerrymandering

The 2018 Clean Missouri constitutional amendment included a number of proposals, ranging from a cap on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to a requirement that all legislative records be open to the public.

But its most sweeping change was how it overhauled the way state legislative districts will be drawn following the 2020 census.

Under the old method, every 10 years following the census Missouri's 197 legislative districts were drawn by commissions appointed by Republican and Democratic committees and the governor.

Under Clean Missouri, a nonpartisan state demographer will craft maps, which will then be reviewed by a citizen commission that can only make changes if 70 percent approve.

Like the previous system, legislative districts would have to be contiguous and compact, and protections to ensure minority representation remain.

But Clean Missouri added a partisan competitiveness requirement as a factor in how districts are drawn. The goal would be to have a more even mix of voters in redrawn districts so that one party wouldn't have an advantage over the other.

Missouri is the only state that mandates the use of a specific mathematical formula to try to engineer "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness" in legislative elections.

An Associated Press analysis found that while the new method appears unlikely to impact overall control of the Missouri General Assembly, it will likely increase Democrats' chances of winning elections and cut into Republicans' supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

The measure doesn't change congressional redistricting, which is handled by state lawmakers.

Trojan horse?

Republicans have painted Clean Missouri as a Democratic power grab, arguing that voters were forced to swallow changes to the redistricting process in order to enact popular ethics reform proposals such as a lobbyist gift ban.

"It was sold as an ethics bill," said state Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles County. "But it was really only about redistricting."

Republicans are also quick to point out that Clean Missouri included the state auditor in the redistricting process — currently the only statewide office held by a Democrat.

Applications for state demographers are submitted to the auditor's office. The auditor is then tasked with nominating at least three people for the position and submitting those names to the Missouri Senate.

The auditor's office announced in early December that six people had met the application requirements, which included a college degree with coursework in demographic or statistical analysis and several years of professional experience using geographic information systems and statistical software.

The names of all six applicants were submitted to the Senate for consideration.

If Senate leaders agree on a name, the selection process ends there. If not, each party's Senate leader would remove one-third of the auditor's nominees, and the auditor would then select the demographer from the remainder through a lottery.

"The auditor's role is to collect resumes and submit them to the Senate," Nicholson said. "The auditor's formal role in this process is essentially finished."

Haahr said it gives him more comfort knowing the Senate has a hand in the process, but he still believes the previous method was a better way to draw legislative maps.

"The voters had one option on the ballot in 2018, and they picked it," Haahr said. "I think it's important to give them another option."

Eigel is among the lawmakers sponsoring legislation that would put the issue back on the ballot in 2020.

Clean Missouri capped lobbyist gifts to lawmakers at $5, banned lawmakers and staff from becoming lobbyists for two years after leaving state government and opened all legislative records to the Sunshine Law.

Eigel's proposal bans lobbyist gifts completely, extends the cooling off period for lawmakers and staff to four years and allows lawmakers to withhold certain public records from disclosure.

But the key change comes in redistricting, where Eigel's proposal would ask voters to repeal Clean Missouri's method in favor of returning to the previous method.

"Clean Missouri didn't get any vetting through the people's house," Eigel said. "So let's start with something similar and see what kind of feedback we get. Where we start won't necessarily be where we end."

Nicholson said the idea that voters were duped by the Clean Missouri campaign is absurd.

"Redistricting was the very first bullet point in the language that appeared on the ballot," he said. "And there was a two-year campaign leading up to the vote to educate voters on every aspect. Voters aren't nearly as dumb as some folks in Jefferson City make them out to be."