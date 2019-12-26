A one-car accident early on Dec. 26 left a 13-year-old juvenile with moderate injuries.

According to an online accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 5:15 a.m., on Dec. 26 a 16-year-old female from Gallatin, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 69 when she drove through a “t” intersection hit a guardrail, sign and several trees before the vehicle stopped off the south side of Missouri 6.

According to the report a 13-year-old passenger, also from Gallatin, received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. Another passenger, Ashton C Arndt, Gallatin, received minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.