The Missouri Custom Rates survey is routinely used by landowners, farmers, custom operators and government agencies. This survey is conducted every three years to update prices. The University of Missouri Extension is asking all persons involved in custom farming activities to fill out this survey. Your responses will benefit the agricultural community of Missouri as it efficiently produces food, fuel and fiber.

The online survey contains dozens of questions but is organized so that respondents can quickly locate the questions specific to their business. Completing the survey should be quick and easy. While the survey is formatted for phones, it is best taken on a computer where entering numbers is simpler.

To take the survey go to tinyurl.com/MOCustomRate. Choose the broad categories of custom activity for which you will provide information and enter your values for individual activities.

If you would like more information please contact Valerie Tate, Field Specialist in Agronomy for

the University of Missouri Extension in Linn County by email at tatev@missouri.edu or call 660-895-5123.

Valerie Tate is a field specialist in agronomy for the University of Missouri Extension.