Press release for Dec. 25, 2019

10:27 a.m., Officers and emergency services out in the 900 block of Webster Street with a subject that was suffering from anxiety issues. Subject was spoken with and determined not to be in need of immediate medical attention. Subject left the premises.

2:02 p.m., Officers out at Gravesville Park with suspicious acting subject. Was the same subject from previous entry. Was asking people to use their phone and for a ride. Subject was okay. No report.

3:01 p.m., Officers were called to the 2100 block of Ridgecrest due to a domestic disturbance. One adult female was arrested for domestic assault, processed and was later transported to Daviess-Dekalb County Regional jail for a 24-hour-hold.

4:19 p.m., Officer performed a prisoner transport to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:28 p.m., Subject in police department with questions in regard to recreational fires. Officer spoke with them.

5:42 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Reynard Street for report of property damage. Someone drove through a yard, causing ruts to the yard.

8:12 p.m., Reported fire at Clay and Vine Streets. Officers responded to the area and located subjects with a recreational fire. No report.

11:18 p.m., Officer out at Gravesville Park on investigation. No report.

On Dec. 25, the Chillicothe Police Department received 47 calls for service.

Press release for Dec. 23, 2019

1:15 a.m., Report of suspicious acting subject at business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. Upon contact with officers, the subject decided to vacate the premises. No report.

9:21 a.m., Officer conducted a well-being check in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

9:58 a.m., Officers assisted emergency services on a medical call in the 800 block of Walnut Street.

10:28 a.m., Officer out in the 300 block of Dickinson Street on an investigation.

10:39 a.m., Officer out in the 300 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

11:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to a report of stealing. As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old was arrested for three counts of stealing as well as possession of tobacco. The subject was cited and released.

1:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident. Accident occurred as a vehicle was backing from a parking stall and collided with a passing vehicle. Minor damage reported.

2:20 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street after receiving a 911 call from a residence. The subject was okay. determined to be a misdial.

3:03 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

3:15 p.m., Officer out at the Municipal Airport on an investigation.

8:03 p.m., Officers out in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street with subject suffering from anxiety issues. Subject spoken with and determined to be okay. No report.

8:58 p.m., Officer assisted deputy in speaking with subject that was alleging incidents to have occurred in county jurisdiction. No report.

On Dec. 23, the Chillicothe Police Department received 67 calls for service.