Josephine “Jo” Trostad, age 90, a longtime resident of Tolna, ND, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Nelson County Health System Care Center in McVille, ND. Jo was born Aug. 23, 1929, at home in a sod house in rural Herreid, SD. She was one of nine children born to Edward and Mary (Hahne) Litschewski. She graduated from Selby, SD, high school in 1947. Jo married Les Trostad of McVille on April 10, 1950, in Selby. They lived in SD, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and Minnesota before making Tolna their permanent home in 1955 because of Les’ job as a lineman. Les and Jo spent many summers camping, playing music and spending time with family and grandchildren. Les passed away Jan. 5, 1994. Jo paved her way in the Tolna area with her infamous cooking and baking. She cooked at the Tolna School, McVille Legion, Tolna Senior Center and most recently the Friends and Neighbors Cafe in Tolna until her retirement in 2015 at the age of 86. Survivors include; two daughters, Cheryl Moore of Waseca, MN, Mary Lou (Marlen) Ehlers of Tolna; and a son, Douglas of McVille; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is; a brother, Arthur (Carmen) Litschewski of Parachute, CO; brother-in-law, Gunder (Grace) Trostad of Tacoma, WA. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband; her siblings, John, Ray, Lillian, Agnes, Bernice; sons-in-law, Jerry Qualley and Paul Moore. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Tolna. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. followed by funeral mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Tolna. Spring interment will be in the Tolna Cemetery. Arrangements are with Stanley-Iverson Funeral Home, McVille.