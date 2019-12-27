On Dec. 26 the CPD had 64 calls for service.
Press release for Dec. 26, 2019
6:46 a.m., Reported disturbance at a business in the 600 block of W. Business 36 Highway. Subject was gone on officer’s arrival.
8:27 a.m., Officer delivered paperwork to the courthouse.
3:57 p.m., Parking complaint in the 1700 block of Fairchild Street. Vehicle was moved.
6:00 p.m., Officers were out at the police department on an investigation.
10:00 p.m., Officer checked on a vehicle at Third and Woodrow Streets. Checked okay.
10:40 p.m., Officers on investigation just south of City Limits on U.S. Highway 65. No report.
