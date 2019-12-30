Upcoming events in the Linn County area.

Jan. 9

January Paint Night – Brookfield Brushes: 6:30 p.m. Call 516-547-5622 for more information.

Jan. 28

Brookfield City Council Meeting: Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Feb. 8

Iron & Ice Push/Pull Powerlifting Meet: 9 a.m., – 1 p.m., Brookfield YMCA. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Feb. 15

Paint Your Pet, Brookfield Parks & Recreation, 2– 5 p.m. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Feb. 22

Movie Night at the Y, Brookfield YMCA, 6 – 8 p.m. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Feb. 25

Brookfield City Council Meeting: Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

To list your meeting, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please submit your information. in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to either the Brookfield City Clerk’s office at the Brookfield City Hall, 116 Brooks Ave., the Brookfield License Office, 223 North Main St., or the Brookfield Area Growth Partnership office, 207 North Main St., or, email your event detail to

BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in

case we need additional event information.