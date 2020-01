Jan. 1 is the last night for the lights.

The night of Jan. 1, is the last night for the much-loved annual holiday tradition in Simpson Park. Barb Burton, Festival of Lights committee member said the last night for the lights will be tonight. Crews will gather at Simpson Park to begin taking down the decorations beginning at 10 a.m., on Jan. 2, anyone wishing to help is encouraged to join the efforts.