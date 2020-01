A Gallatin man was arrested for several driving-related charges on Dec. 27.

According to online records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers arrested Jacob D. Debrick, 29, Gallatin, at 3:23 p.m., on Dec. 27 in Daviess County for alleged misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving, driving while suspended and for a Clinton County warrant for misdemeanor DWI. He was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail and released after a 24-hour hold, according to records.