Increased capacity and enhanced capabilities will benefit customers.

On Dec. 31, Walsworth officially acquired Ripon Printers in Ripon, Wis. The acquisition enhances Walsworth’s print manufacturing capabilities, giving customers additional printing, direct mail, fulfillment and digital communications options, according to a press release from Walsworth,

The Ripon Printers plant will remain open and regular production schedules will continue as planned, but began operating under the Walsworth brand on Jan. 1.

“Walsworth and Ripon Printers share a similar history and culture,” said Don Walsworth, president of Walsworth. “Like us, they have a long history as a family-owned company focused on meeting the needs of their customers, employees and communities.”

Ripon Printers’ dates back to the Civil War when the Ripon Commonwealth Press began publication. In 1962, the Lyke family bought the newspaper. A few years later a web press was purchased, enabling Ripon to diversify its product focus.

Officials at Walsworth said the acquisition of Ripon Printers is consistent with the company’s strategy for growth. The purchase will augment its catalog manufacturing operations, which will increase Walsworth’s market share in that space. In 2010, the company purchased IPC in St. Joseph, Mich., and in 2012 it acquired The Ovid Bell Press in Fulton, Mo. Both facilities are key operations, as Walsworth expects Ripon Printers to be as well. The company has made significant investments in people, capital and technology and its goal is to continue to grow across all locations, the press release said.

Walsworth’s annual revenue will now exceed $200 million.