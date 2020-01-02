Following two search warrants, officers seized approximately 101 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $4,500.

More than 100 grams of methamphetamine is now off of the streets of Chillicothe. According to a press release from Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples, two separate drug busts on New Year’s Eve netted more than 100 grams of methamphetamine after law enforcement served two separate search warrants.

“In the early months of 2019 officers and the detective began a large in-depth narcotics investigation on several individuals,” Maples said in the press release. “On Dec. 31 Chillicothe Police Department ended 2019 with two search warrants related to this investigation.”

According to police reports at about 6:30 p.m., two separate search warrants were served int he city limits. The first search warrant was executed in the 1300 block of Easton Street where a 79-year-old female and 33-year-old male both of Chillicothe were taken into custody based on evidence located within the residence.

“At this particular location, officers seized approximately 85 grams of methamphetamine, over $2,100 in cash, over 600 pieces of narcotics-related paraphernalia related to the sales and distribution of narcotics,” Maples said.

“At the same time another team of officers executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Webster Street where a 55-year-old male, 48-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, all of Chillicothe, were taken into custody based on evidence located on their persons and inside the residence. At this location, approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine were located and several pieces of narcotics-related paraphernalia related to the sales and distribution of narcotics, the press release said.

After Chillicothe officers and Livingston County Deputies completed duties associated with the arrests and search warrants, they continued traffic enforcement. Maples reported a traffic stop was conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Washington at about 11:30 p.m., which led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Chillicothe male. The male is a convicted felon and was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. The passenger, a 37-year-old female of Cameron, was also taken into custody on an outstanding Caldwell County warrant.

“The Chillicothe Police Department teamed up with Livingston County Sheriffs Department and successfully executed two search warrants, made seven arrests, seized approximately 101 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $4,500, 15 grams of marijuana, recovered a stolen firearm, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and money related to the sales and distribution of narcotics off the streets, Maples reported. “Special thanks to K-9 Zaki for his outstanding work in the narcotics field. Officers and Deputies along with their leaders, continue to be proactive in cleaning our community up.

Two of the individuals were released with a court date, one was transported to Caldwell County, and the other four were formally charged in the Livingston County Court System and have since been released on recognizance bonds.

According to online court records, the following persons were arrested and charged with crimes in Livingston County on Dec. 31.

Teresa Mae Stumph, born in 1951 was charged with alleged second-degree trafficking drugs. She plead not guilty to these charges during a bond hearing and admitted to the court that she had one prior felony.

Nicholas A Strum, born in 1987 has also been charged with and plead not guilty to alleged second-degree trafficking drugs. He told Judge Richard Leamer at his bond hearing on Jan. 2 that he had two previous felony convictions out of Sullivan County.

Both Stumph and Strum were released on a recognizance bond, with conditions to not have contact with other defendants, including Denton and adhere to a curfew. They will both go before Leamer at 9 a.m., on Jan. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Constance M. Denton, born in 1963, was arrested and charged with alleged delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, on Dec. 31. She also plead not guilty before Leamer. At the bond hearing for the current charges. Denton admitted to having six prior drug felonies. Leamer denied bond and has set a bond hearing for 9 a.m., on Jan. 8.

Kevin Ray Head, born in 1981, was also arrested on Dec. 31 and later charged in Livingston County Court with alleged possession of a controlled substance expect 35 grams or less of marijuana and for unlawful possession of a firearm. Following a bond hearing before Leaner on Jan. 2, Head was released on bond with the condition that he remain in Chillicothe and stay with approved family members only. Head had told the court he lived in worked in St. Joseph. He will appear before Leamer at 9 a.m., on Jan. 15 for a preliminary hearing.