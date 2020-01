More than 30 firefighters – from nine of the 10 fire stations in Independence – were sent to a fire Wednesday at U.S. 24 and Ash in Fairmount. The city says one firefighter had a minor injury. The city says it was a two-alarm fire and that firefighters were sent just after 10:30 a.m., had the fire under control in about 90 minutes and had it out about 40 minutes after that. High winds slowed the fight against the fire. The fire’s cause is under investigation. [Examiner photo]