There is now a new scholarship opportunity from Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) for area residents. The scholarship will be named the Harkness Scholarship, after Dr. James A. Harkness, a former Chillicothe physician and Chief of Staff at Hedrick Medical Center. Dr. Harkness died in 1988.

The purpose of the Harkness Scholarship is to support and encourage individuals in the surrounding rural communities who have chosen the path to become a physician. Scholarships will be awarded annually, up to $1,000 per recipient, according to a press release.

Each scholarship will require recipients to share their grades and/or school status if requested by the Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff. Applicants may apply for and receive this award each year throughout their education/training.

Eligible candidates include:

High school student accepted to a 6-year medical school; Undergraduate in pre-medicine program; Undergraduate accepted into medical school; Current medical student; Current medical resident; Must be from one of the following counties; Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Mercer, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Linn, Mercer, Putnam, Ray, Saline, Sullivan; Minimum GPA of 3.5; and Completed 20 hours of community service. Applications will also be required to write a short essay, and include two letters of recommendation.

Scholarship applications can be found at saintlukeskc.org/harkness-scholarship or picked up in Hedrick Medical Center’s administration office. Applications must be received or postmarked by April 15, 2020.

Any questions can be directed to Dayna Schultz, HMC Harkness Liaison, at 660-214-8114 or dschultz@saintlukeskc.org.