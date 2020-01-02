The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently completed an investigation of animal abuse which started on Dec. 6, in rural Livingston County.

According to Sheriff Steve Cox, someone reported a man had apparently killed several puppies by placing them in Ziploc style bags and then put them in another container about two days prior. The witness reported one puppy still barely alive and stated they took that puppy to a local veterinarian office where it passed, Cox said.

The investigation showed the citizen agreed to watch after a female dog for the owner during summer 2019. In November 2019 that dog gave birth to at least seven puppies. On or about the Dec. 4 the suspect placed six puppies in the bags and another in a trash bag and placed them in another container. The suspect claimed he did not realize this was illegal and did not want to see the puppies starve.

“In all there are seven puppies that have died. We do have information from the veterinarian included in the report but no actual cause of death was determined locally,” Cox said, noting, an incident report was submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.